Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,124 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.67. The company has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

