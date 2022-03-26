Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) VP Sells $2,257,997.38 in Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) VP Michael A. Henderson sold 91,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $2,257,997.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:MRO opened at $26.04 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $26.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
