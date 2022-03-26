Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) VP Sells $2,257,997.38 in Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) VP Michael A. Henderson sold 91,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $2,257,997.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:MRO opened at $26.04 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $26.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

