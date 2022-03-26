Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,053.

NYSE RBLX opened at $47.07 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average of $80.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The business had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

