CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Sells $2,661,978.44 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $221.95 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of -215.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

