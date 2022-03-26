CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Sells $2,661,978.44 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of CRWD stock opened at $221.95 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of -215.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
