Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 717 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $409,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211,911 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16,239.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 207,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 206,398 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 83.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,427,000 after purchasing an additional 163,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 232,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 73,456 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NULG opened at $59.86 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.40.

