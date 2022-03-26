MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.

Shares of MSTR opened at $472.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.62. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $307.19 and a 12-month high of $891.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $411.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $567.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). The company had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

