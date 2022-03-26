ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $525,540.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $525,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $192.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -642.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.09.
ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Bank of America started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.
ShockWave Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.
