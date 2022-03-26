Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. Immunocore has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $44.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Immunocore by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,445,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,642,000 after purchasing an additional 50,370 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Immunocore by 260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 760,563 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its holdings in Immunocore by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 163,651 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Immunocore by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 355,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Immunocore by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 335,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 238,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

