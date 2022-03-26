James W. Blake Sells 40,053 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $570,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $746.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.78. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million. On average, analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

