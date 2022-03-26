James W. Blake Sells 40,053 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $570,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $746.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.78. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.
HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million. On average, analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
About HarborOne Bancorp (Get Rating)
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.
