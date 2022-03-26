ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

NYSE ATIP opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 468,982 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $1,498,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About ATI Physical Therapy (Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.