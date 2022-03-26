Trupanion (TRUP) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Trupanion to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Trupanion and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trupanion -5.08% -9.69% -5.99% Trupanion Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

Trupanion has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trupanion’s competitors have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Trupanion and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trupanion 0 0 3 0 3.00 Trupanion Competitors 107 1133 2303 45 2.64

Trupanion currently has a consensus price target of $126.80, indicating a potential upside of 42.44%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 4.57%. Given Trupanion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trupanion is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.5% of Trupanion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Trupanion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trupanion and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trupanion $698.99 million -$35.53 million -101.16 Trupanion Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 5.12

Trupanion’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Trupanion. Trupanion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Trupanion competitors beat Trupanion on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Trupanion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc. changed its name to Trupanion, Inc. in 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

