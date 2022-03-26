Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Gap Up to $2.10

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.17. Root shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 1,962 shares changing hands.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $518.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54.

In other news, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 28,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $50,286.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Root by 100.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 34.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

