Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Up to $7.03

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.03, but opened at $7.24. Stagwell shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 2,721 shares.

The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STGW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 166,700.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,956,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,696,000 after buying an additional 20,944,257 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,644,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,511,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,429,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,908,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

