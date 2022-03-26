América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “America Movil is working on the development of alternatives to reap more benefits from its tower assets. With the acquisition of Nextel Brazil from NII Holdings, the company consolidated its operations as one of the leading telecommunications service providers in Brazil, strengthening mobile network capacity, spectrum portfolio and market position in the postpaid segment. The company’s joint venture with Liberty Latin America Ltd also bodes well. Higher subscriber base, focused 5G efforts and the deployment of state-of-the-art technologies are other tailwinds. However, the company struggles to increase its smartphone sales through promotional discounts and subsidized offers, resulting in lower margins. AT&T’s entry into the Mexican telecom industry is a setback. High network investments and debt load are other concerns.”

AMX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). América Móvil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

