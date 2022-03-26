Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 69 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 73.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2,255.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 32,935 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,424,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,093.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,394,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $304.59 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $264.11 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.39.

