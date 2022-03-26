Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NDLS. StockNews.com cut Noodles & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut Noodles & Company from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Noodles & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Company news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones bought 29,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

