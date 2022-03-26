Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $221.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.63 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

