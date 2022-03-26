Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $5.88

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $5.63. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 21,499 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on BBVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.8% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 305,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

