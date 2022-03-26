Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Short Interest Update

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,020,000 shares, an increase of 3,212.3% from the February 28th total of 332,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 30.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Hycroft Mining news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 7,817,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $7,192,008.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYMC. Scoggin Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 150.0% during the third quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Hycroft Mining by 183.2% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 262,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hycroft Mining by 562.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 72,013 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hycroft Mining by 1,749.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hycroft Mining stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.32. Hycroft Mining has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

