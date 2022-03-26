Short Interest in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Grows By 4,106.7%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, an increase of 4,106.7% from the February 28th total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 87,383 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 874.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 325,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 119,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 37,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZG stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

Paramount Gold Nevada ( NYSEAMERICAN:PZG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

