Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a growth of 2,295.3% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
KIII stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Three has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.
Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.
