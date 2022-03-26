Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Financial Corp., formerly known as Amalgamated Bank, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

