Truist Financial Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $350.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.23% from the stock’s previous close.

SNOW has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.63.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $219.81 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.41 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.15.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $990,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Snowflake by 72.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,143,000 after acquiring an additional 272,536 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Snowflake by 85.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

