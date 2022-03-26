Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN)

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 107.72% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Longeveron in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LGVN opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. Longeveron has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $45.00.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Longeveron during the second quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Longeveron by 272.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Longeveron during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Longeveron by 140.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Longeveron during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.
