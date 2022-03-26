Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN)

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 107.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Longeveron in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Longeveron alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LGVN opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. Longeveron has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Longeveron ( NASDAQ:LGVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 61.46% and a negative net margin of 1,305.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Longeveron will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Longeveron during the second quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Longeveron by 272.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Longeveron during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Longeveron by 140.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Longeveron during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Longeveron (Get Rating)

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.