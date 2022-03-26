Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) President Sells $1,592,000.00 in Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $65.19 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $65.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,801 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,027,000 after purchasing an additional 488,382 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 163.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,530,000 after purchasing an additional 437,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $80,855,000 after purchasing an additional 408,479 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.16.

About Continental Resources (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.