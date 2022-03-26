Joshua G. James Sells 26,360 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $1,307,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $47.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.96. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Domo by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Domo during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

