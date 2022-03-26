Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 143,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,995 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.47. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $63.70.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

