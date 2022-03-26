Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $128.66 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $128.34 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.