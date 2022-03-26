Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.95. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

