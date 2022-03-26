Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 172.6% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 886.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $303.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.71. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $269.31 and a 12-month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

