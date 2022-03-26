UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 78,012 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 78,012 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Tellurian by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 14.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Tellurian by 4.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Tellurian by 45.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

In other news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $5.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Tellurian Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 38.05% and a negative net margin of 160.98%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.28 million. Equities analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

