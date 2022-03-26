Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,501,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of Cazoo Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,492,000. Willoughby Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,673,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,558,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,620,000. Finally, Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,266,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About Cazoo Group (Get Rating)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
