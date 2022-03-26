Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $15.69 Million Stock Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,658 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.44% of The RMR Group worth $15,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 165,110 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $9,701,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 271,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $8,299,000. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

RMR stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $959.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.64. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.57 million for the quarter. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 72.04%.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

