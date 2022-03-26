Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $16.29 Million Stock Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 60,626 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.09% of Greenbrier Companies worth $16,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GBX opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.80. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.41. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 2.81%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens raised Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

