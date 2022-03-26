Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.84 Million Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of GATX worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in GATX by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,949,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,640,000 after buying an additional 89,068 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 552,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,525,000 after purchasing an additional 128,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 500.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 103,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

GATX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.24.

In related news, VP Necati Gokce Tezel sold 12,100 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $1,460,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,228,260.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,931. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX stock opened at $125.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $126.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.87.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

GATX Profile (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

