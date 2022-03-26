Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,029,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 405,855 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.94% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $17,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 135,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 812.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,410 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.62. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 58,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $904,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,373 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

