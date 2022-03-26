Financial Survey: First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) vs. Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB)

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) and Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Northwest and Kentucky Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest 21.24% 7.66% 0.86% Kentucky Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kentucky Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Financial Northwest pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kentucky Bancshares pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Northwest has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. First Financial Northwest is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.7% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Financial Northwest and Kentucky Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Northwest 0 0 0 0 N/A Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Financial Northwest and Kentucky Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest $57.66 million 2.74 $12.25 million $1.29 13.43 Kentucky Bancshares $58.66 million 3.92 $11.70 million $2.08 18.54

First Financial Northwest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kentucky Bancshares. First Financial Northwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kentucky Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Financial Northwest beats Kentucky Bancshares on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Northwest (Get Rating)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Renton, WA.

About Kentucky Bancshares (Get Rating)

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long-term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

