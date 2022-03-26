Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,862 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Omnicell worth $17,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 1,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 1,022.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $128.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $187.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.48 and its 200-day moving average is $159.59.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

