Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 6,963 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.