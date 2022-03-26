Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Hancock Whitney worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at $207,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $54.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

