Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Herc worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Herc by 37.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 68.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Herc by 20.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Herc by 53.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRI opened at $167.68 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.86 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.31.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). Herc had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Northcoast Research raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Herc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

