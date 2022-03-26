Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,461 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 24,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLT opened at $246.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.29. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.