Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUV. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 255,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,111,000 after purchasing an additional 117,967 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,270,179 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,019,000 after purchasing an additional 80,334 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth about $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

