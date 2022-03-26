Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

WRBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 58,389 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $2,408,546.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $579,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,657,399 shares of company stock valued at $90,284,109 and have sold 30,446 shares valued at $857,968.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Warby Parker by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250,941 shares during the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,642,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,713,000 after buying an additional 651,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,466,000 after buying an additional 2,795,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,050,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

