Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.07% from the company’s previous close.

YOU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Shares of YOU opened at $23.01 on Thursday. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $65.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 161,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,514,329.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,188,102 shares of company stock worth $29,152,192.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 611.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 688.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

