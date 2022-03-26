Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target to C$1.25

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on USAS. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Americas Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americas Silver presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.65.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

Americas Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:USAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 354.41% and a negative return on equity of 64.78%. Analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,711,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 134,307 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 19.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,005,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 827,546 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,350,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,712 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,876,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 270,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 666,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 468,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.