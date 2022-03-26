Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTXGet Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.30). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.58% and a negative return on equity of 159.70%. The company had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

HRTX opened at $5.50 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 22.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 480,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 89,339 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,099,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 135.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 50,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,644,000 after acquiring an additional 517,367 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

