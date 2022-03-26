Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sodexo SA is a service provider company. Its operating segment includes On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. On-site Services delvers onsite customizable services, such as foodservices, design of workplaces, sterilization of medical devices, reception and cleaning services to Business & Administrations, Healthcare & Seniors and Education industries. Benefits & Rewards Services provides customizable services to business customers for engagement, recognition, work-life balance, travel and expense management, health and wellbeing. Personal & Home Services covers childcare services, designed to take care of the youngest children; concierge services, to enhance the development and well-being of the clients’ employees in the workplace; home care services for seniors and adults. Sodexo SA is based in France. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SDXAY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sodexo from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sodexo from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sodexo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of Sodexo stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

