West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $568,113,000 after buying an additional 42,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,963,000 after buying an additional 154,534 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 615,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,458,000 after buying an additional 46,003 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 572,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,936,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,064,000 after buying an additional 250,453 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $405.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $387.51 and a 200 day moving average of $415.61. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.93 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

WST has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.