Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Invesco by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 38,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 57,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,026,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,090,452.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,474,671 shares of company stock worth $89,304,035 in the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

About Invesco (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.